Self Esteem announces Brooklyn show following 2023 UK tour

Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) released the fantastic new album Prioritise Pleasure, and came to the US earlier this year for her first few shows supporting it, in NYC, Los Angeles, and SXSW in Austin. She still hasn't announced a full North American tour, but following a run of UK dates in early 2023 she'll return to Brooklyn for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM Eastern.

Stay tuned for more dates, and in the mean time, watch Self Esteem's performance of "I Do This All The Time" at the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony below.

SELF ESTEEM: 2022-2023 TOUR

05 Nov Depot Mayfield Manchester, United Kingdom

21 Feb Cambridge Corn Exchange Cambridge, United Kingdom

23 Feb Asylum Hull, United Kingdom

12 Apr Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, United States