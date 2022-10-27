Self Esteem announces Brooklyn show following 2023 UK tour
Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) released the fantastic new album Prioritise Pleasure, and came to the US earlier this year for her first few shows supporting it, in NYC, Los Angeles, and SXSW in Austin. She still hasn't announced a full North American tour, but following a run of UK dates in early 2023 she'll return to Brooklyn for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM Eastern.
Stay tuned for more dates, and in the mean time, watch Self Esteem's performance of "I Do This All The Time" at the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony below.
SELF ESTEEM: 2022-2023 TOUR
05 Nov Depot Mayfield Manchester, United Kingdom
21 Feb Cambridge Corn Exchange Cambridge, United Kingdom
23 Feb Asylum Hull, United Kingdom
24 Feb Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
26 Feb Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
27 Feb Limelight Belfast, United Kingdom
01 Mar Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
02 Mar O2 Institute Birmingham, United Kingdom
04 Mar Sage Gateshead Gateshead, United Kingdom
05 Mar The Queen's Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom
06 Mar Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom
07 Mar Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
09 Mar Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
11 Mar Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London, United Kingdom
12 Mar Marble Factory Bristol, United Kingdom
14 Mar O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, United Kingdom
16 Mar O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, United Kingdom
17 Mar Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London, United Kingdom
18 Mar Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
21 Mar O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, United Kingdom
22 Mar Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
25 Mar Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London, United Kingdom
12 Apr Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, United States