Self Esteem (ex Slow Club) announces first US shows
Rebecca Lucy Taylor, formerly of Slow Club, released her second album as Self Esteem, Prioritise Pleasure, earlier this year, and she's now announced her first US shows under the moniker. They happen in March, with dates in NYC (March 10 at Baby's All Right) and Los Angeles (March 14 at Moroccan Lounge), as well as a stop in Austin for SXSW.
In addition to her US shows, Self Esteem has UK dates in February and March. See all dates, and stream Prioritise Pleasure, below.
SELF ESTEEM: 2022 TOUR
28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield
1st March – St Lukes, Glasgow
2nd March – Stylus, Leeds
3rd March – CHALK, Brighton
4th March – Trinity, Bristol
10th March - Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY
14th March - Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA
March 15-19 - SXSW, Austin, TX
23rd March – Cathedral, Manchester
24th March – The Forum, London
25th March – Octagon, Sheffield