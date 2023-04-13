Self Esteem played Music Hall of Williamsburg with Joanna Sternberg (pics)

Self Esteem wrapped up a short US tour in NYC on Wednesday night at Music Hall of Williamsburg. The show followed the US premiere of Suzie Miller's play Prima Facie on Broadway, which stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and which Self Esteem's Rebecca Taylor composed the score for. It featured most of 2021's fantastic Prioritise Pleasure, and you can see pictures from the night, including opener Joanna Sternberg, by Toby Tenenbaum, below.

Self Esteem have shows coming up in the UK and Europe in May, June, and July. See all dates below.

