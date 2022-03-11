Self Esteem thrilled at debut US show at Baby’s All Right (pics, video)

Self Esteem, the project of Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club, released her fantastic new album Prioritise Pleasure last year, and on Thursday night (3/11) she played her first US show under the moniker, at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn. After an opening set from Benét, the lights went down and Rebecca took the stage, along with her black-clad band and backup singers/dancers, to huge applause. They had the crowd in the palms of their hands from the start of the set with their tightly choreographed performance, which felt like it might explode off the stage at any minute. It was a treat to see it in such an intimate venue, but it was also clear to see how well it would translate to a larger space.

Self Esteem's songs pair big pop hooks with lyrics that tend towards dark humor, vulnerability, and empowerment, and as good as they sound on record, they're even more vital live, especially in a crowd that's feeling it and ready to dance, as Thursday night's was. See pictures from the show including one of the setlist, and a few fan-taken video clips, below.

Self Esteem heads to Los Angeles next for a show at Moroccan Lounge on March 14, followed by a trip to Austin for SXSW, where her schedule includes one of the free BrooklynVegan day parties at Cheer Up Charlies; RSVP now.