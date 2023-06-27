Sen Morimoto announces new LP ‘Diagnosis’ & shows (listen to the title track)

Chicago artist Sen Morimoto has announced a new album, Diagnosis, due out on November 3 via City Slang and his own Sooper Records (pre-order). Diagnosis is his third LP and first for City Slang, and about it, he says, "I’ve now released a couple of albums in a time when the most commercially exploitable asset an artist has is their social identity and their trauma. Over this time the discussion of this pattern has come up repeatedly with peers who felt similarly tired of being expected to share every private detail of an immigrant household or to romanticize the struggle of their working class upbringing only to find questions on the craft itself reserved for artists without those burdens. While the songs on my third album range in topic from love to radicalization to spirituality and the internal effects of life under capitalism, every song on Diagnosis is, at its core, an attempt to flip the lens around. To hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and empower us to investigate them with the same scrutiny." See the album art and tracklist below.

Diagnosis features previously-released single "If The Answer Isn't Love" as its opening track, and he's now shared the genre-eschewing title track as well, with a music video that picks up where "If The Answer Isn't Love" left off -- a distorted allegory for the dangers of late-stage capitalism in the music industry. "The way the video is edited feels so true to how we experience life now. It’s a hyper-capitalist information overload where every part of your story is happening all at once," Sen adds. The video features cameos by Alex Grelle, NNAMDÏ, Kaina, and more, and you can watch it below.

Sen Morimoto has a few live dates scheduled through the end of the year, including an appearance at Pitchfork Festival and a show opening for Dirty Projectors' David Longstreth. See all dates below.

Sen will be in NYC on December 2 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM EDT.

Sen Morimoto, Diagnosis loading...

Diagnosis Tracklist

1. If The Answer Isn’t Love

2. Bad State

3. St. Peter Blind

4. Diagnosis

5. Pressure On The Pulse

6. Naive

7. Feel Change

8. What You Say

9. Surrender

10. Deeper

11. Pain

12. Forsythia (レンギョウの旋律)

13. Reality

Sen Morimoto -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/21 Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

7/22 Official Pitchfork Fest Aftershow @ Schuba's - Chicago, IL

9/23 Pygmalion Festival @ Gallery Art Bar - Champagne, IL

9/28 w/ David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors) @ Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

11/10 @ Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

11/11 @ James Theatre - Iowa City, IA

11/29 @ The Drake - Amherst, MA

12/01 @ Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

12/02 @ Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY

12/07 @ El Cid - Los Angeles, CA