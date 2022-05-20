Sentenced 2 Die announce debut LP for Maggot Stomp, share 3-song promo

Sentenced 2 Die are a new Minneapolis death metal band who formed last year, played their first show in August (with Xibalba, Wanderer, and While God Sleeps), and released their debut EP No Reason to Live in November. They're fronted by Dave Sikorski (who previously fronted Descent of Man and Brain Bleed), and they also include members of While God Sleeps and Avarice. Now they've signed to Maggot Stomp, who just digitally re-released No Reason To Live yesterday (with a cassette release coming soon) and put out the band's new three-song promo today. Their debut full-length album will arrive in 2023.

No Reason To Live quickly stirred up buzz within the heavy underground, and it's easy to see why; it offers up four tracks of no-nonsense, old school-style style death metal and kicks a shit ton of ass. As good as that EP is, the new promo already feels like a step up. The production is crisper and clearer, and the added clarity only makes Sentenced 2 Die sound more monstrous. Their riffs and rhythms are razor-sharp, and Dave Sikorski's growl sounds truly beastlike. Listen below.

