Sepultura announce 2022 tour with Sacred Reich & Crowbar (rescheduled & new dates)

Back in 2020, Sepultura were supposed to tour with reunited thrashers Sacred Reich, sludge lifers Crowbar, and Art of Shock, but that tour was of course postponed due to COVID. Now, it's scheduled to happen in March and April of 2022, and the tour also includes a handful of cities that the original tour wasn't scheduled to hit.

The NYC show now happens at Irving Plaza on March 15, 2022 (it was originally scheduled to happen at Brooklyn's Warsaw). Tickets are on sale now, and tickets purchased for Warsaw will be honored. All dates are listed below.

Sepultura are releasing the guest-filled SepulQuarta "live" album, compiled from virtual collaborations the band did with other musicians during lockdown, on August 13 via Nuclear Blast. Stream a track below.

Sacred Reich released their great comeback album Awakening in 2019 (grab it on splatter vinyl), and Crowbar have a new album in the works. Crowbar are also touring with Municipal Waste, Skeletal Remains, and Dead Heat this fall, including a show at Brooklyn's Warsaw on November 16 (tickets).

Pick up Sepultura classic Beneath The Remains on double vinyl in the BV shop.

Sepultura / Sacred Reich / Crowbar -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/04/2022 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

3/05/2022 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT*

3/06/2022 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO*

3/08/2022 Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

3/09/2022 Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

3/10/2022 The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

3/11/2022 Harpo's - Detroit, MI

3/12/2022 The Forge - Joliet, IL*

3/13/2022 Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA*

3/15/2022 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

3/16/2022 Opera House - Toronto, ON CANADA

3/17/2022 Corona Theater - Montreal, QC CANADA

3/18/2022 Big Night Live - Boston, MA

3/19/2022 Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

3/20/2022 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3/21/2022 House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

3/23/2022 Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC*

3/24/2022 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3/25/2022 Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

3/26/2022 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL*

3/28/2022 Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA*

3/29/2022 Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX*

3/31/2022 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

4/01/2022 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

4/02/2022 GMBG - Dallas, TX*

4/03/2022 Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

4/05/2022 The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ*

4/06/2022 House of Blues - San Diego, CA

4/08/2022 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

4/09/2022 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

* = new shows, not rescheduled