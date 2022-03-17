Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar & Art of Shock @ Irving Plaza (pics, videos)

Sepultura finally began their tour with reunited thrashers Sacred Reich, sludge lifers Crowbar, and Art of Shock earlier this month (the day Crowbar released their new album Zero and Below), after having had to delay it from 2020. The tour rolled through NYC for a show at Irving Plaza on Tuesday (3/15), and you can check out pictures of that show (by Mathieu Bredeau) and some fan-shot videos below.

