Sera Timms (Black Math Horseman, Ides of Gemini) goes art pop with LVXURI project (new video)

LVXURI is the new project of Sera Timms of Black Mare, Ides Of Gemini, and Black Math Horseman, and though Sera's best known for metal, LVXURI finds her channelling gothy, synthy art pop in the vein of Kate Bush, Zola Jesus, etc. She recently released the project's debut single "Headlights," and we're now premiering second single "Aurora Dawn."

"The song Aurora Dawn is basically Aurora Dawn’s 'coming out' party," Sera says. "It’s the announcement of the Dawn of a new era, in which polarities are eclipsed by the union of opposites. She is also he, victim is also voyeur, the prostitute is also the patriarch. She has arrived on Earth to marry Heaven and Hell…or perhaps Heaven and Vegas. Why not let the angels pole dance? Isn’t this what we humans actually want…to feel both sacred and sensual?"

"When I wrote the lyrics I did not plan on leaving LA, but certain circumstances brought about my departure in October of 2020," she continues. "I decided to to drive East with my 2 white cats Tom and Alice, and was inspired to stay in Vegas on the way and shoot a LVXURI video. I realized it needed to be for 'Aurora Dawn' as the lyrics mention 're-routing' due to LA’s infamous sun drenched traffic jams, and the direction I was headed, East, is the direction the sun rises to bring the Dawn. What better place than Sin City for Aurora Dawn to drop in and introduce herself?"

Watch the video below...