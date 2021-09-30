Serpents of Shiva (Scott Vogel of Terror) release debut 7″ (get it on maroon/clear vinyl here)

Pre-order our exclusive "maroon in clear" vinyl variant of the new Serpents of Shiva 7".

Scott Vogel is a very busy guy. In the past year or so, the veteran hardcore frontman has put out new music with Terror, Buried Alive, and World Be Free, and now he's just released the debut 7" by Serpents of Shiva, his first collaboration with his brother Jay Galvin (of Pure Heel and Pissing Match) since their '90s band Slugfest. The 7" was actually recorded in 2009 but shelved for over a decade, and now it's finally seeing the light of day via the newly-reactivated Velocity Records.

Recorded in Buffalo by Doug White (who also worked with Slugfest, as well as Buried Alive, Every Time I Die, and more), the songs channel the dark, heavy hardcore sound that Scott's become best known for, and this 7" really adds to Scott's lengthy discography. Stream both tracks below.

We've teamed with the band on an exclusive "maroon in clear" vinyl variant, limited to just 200 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

We've also got Terror's Trapped In A World available on cloudy gold vinyl, limited to 200 copies.