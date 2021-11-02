serpentwithfeet announces 2022 tour, shares “Fellowship” remix ft. Ambre & Alex Isley

serpentwithfeet has announced his first tour supporting this year's DEACON. It runs through February and March of 2022 in North America, stopping in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Webster Hall on February 15, and the Los Angeles date is at Fonda Theatre on March 9. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.

DEACON'S GROVE, a new companion EP to DEACON, is out this Friday (11/5) via Secretly Canadian, and from that serpentwithfeet has shared a remix of "Fellowship" with new verses from Ambre and Alex Isley. "I am such a huge fan of Ambré and Alex Isley," serpentwithfeet says. "I knew they'd bring so much magic to the remix. It was an honor to work with them." Hear the remix below.

SERPENTWITHFEET: 2022 TOUR

Sat. Feb. 12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tues. Feb. 15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Feb. 17 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre

Sun. Feb. 20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Tue. Feb. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sun. Feb. 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Tue. March 1 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Tue. March 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda