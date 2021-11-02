serpentwithfeet announces 2022 tour, shares “Fellowship” remix ft. Ambre & Alex Isley
serpentwithfeet has announced his first tour supporting this year's DEACON. It runs through February and March of 2022 in North America, stopping in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. See all dates below.
The NYC date is at Webster Hall on February 15, and the Los Angeles date is at Fonda Theatre on March 9. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.
DEACON'S GROVE, a new companion EP to DEACON, is out this Friday (11/5) via Secretly Canadian, and from that serpentwithfeet has shared a remix of "Fellowship" with new verses from Ambre and Alex Isley. "I am such a huge fan of Ambré and Alex Isley," serpentwithfeet says. "I knew they'd bring so much magic to the remix. It was an honor to work with them." Hear the remix below.
SERPENTWITHFEET: 2022 TOUR
Sat. Feb. 12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Mon. Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tues. Feb. 15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. Feb. 17 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre
Sun. Feb. 20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
Tue. Feb. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sun. Feb. 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Tue. March 1 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Tue. March 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda