serpentwithfeet announces new EP ‘DEACON’S GROVE’ (watch “Down Nuh River” video)

serpentwithfeet, aka Josiah Wise, released a new album, DEACON, back in March, and now he's announced a new companion EP, DEACON'S GROVE, due out November 5 via Secretly Canadian. It features two new songs, "Down Nuh River" and "Shoot Your Shot," along with reinterpretations of album tracks "Hyacinth" and "Amir," and a remix of "Fellowship" with new verses from Ambre and Alex Isley. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is new song "Down Nuh River," which was inspired by Wise's childhood and comes accompanied by a video directed by Keith Nedd. "When working on ‘Down Nuh River’ I was thinking of all the songs that me, my friends and cousins made up as kids," Wise says. "We had so much fun creating and reinventing songs on the playground and the porch. I wanted to channel that energy in this track." Watch the video below.

serpentwithfeet - DEACON'S GROVE Tracklist

01. Hyacinth (Strings)

02. Shoot Ya Shot

03. Down Nuh River

04. Amir (Reprise)

05. Fellowship (Remix) ft. Ambre & Alex Isley