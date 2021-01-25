serpentwithfeet announces new LP ‘DEACON,’ shares “Fellowship”

serpentwithfeet, aka Los Angeles-based artist Josiah Wise, released his debut LP soil (one of our favorite albums of the year) in 2018, and now he's back with its follow-up, DEACON. "​I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous," serpentwithfeet says of the album, which came together after he moved to LA. "Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work.​" It's due out March 26 via Secretly Canadian, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below.

The first single is DEACON's final track, "Fellowship," which was co-written and co-produced with Sampha and Lil Silva. Find the dreamy, summery video, directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry, below. It matches the vibe of the song, which serpentwithfeet says he dedicates "to anyone who has had a good friend or been a good friend."

DEACON Tracklisting:

01. Hyacinth

02. Same Size Shoe

03. Malik

04. Amir

05. Dawn

06. Sailors’ Superstition

07. Heart Storm (Feat. NAO)

08. Wood Boy

09. Derrick’s Beard

10. Old & Fine

11. Fellowship