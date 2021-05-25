serpentwithfeet plays a virtual concert on Twitch tonight

Tonight (Tuesday, 5/25) marks week four of There Is Light, a livestream series we launched with Twitch and Wasserman Music. We hope you caught the previous installments with Perfume Genius, Best Coast, and more, and we hope you tune in tonight at 8 PM ET on Twitch to see serpentwithfeet, performing live from The Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Serpentwithfeet, who stepped in to replace previously announced headliner JPEGMafia last minute, released a new album, the lush, summery DEACON, in March, and its songs should sound extra sweet with the weather warming up.

Opening tonight's show is Mr. Eazi, and a Q&A will follow; you can ask questions right in the chat.

Still to come on There Is Light are sets from Porches, Jade Bird, Cautious Clay and more, all streaming live from venues in NYC, Los Angeles, and London. Stay tuned for more updates and addition to the series. More info and updates at thereislight.live.