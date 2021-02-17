serpentwithfeet shares “Same Size Shoe”

Los Angeles-based artist Josiah Wise is releasing his second LP as serpentwithfeet, DEACON, on March 26 via Secretly Canadian, and he's just shared the second single, "Same Size Shoe." A press release describes the song as a "thesis statement of sorts for the album," and like "Fellowship," it has a dreamy, summery feel, with a laid back groove and hypnotic vocals.

"I prefer to date and love on Black men," serpentwithfeet says. "I don’t want to be with anyone who can't go to my barber or walk a mile in my shoes."

Stream "Same Size Shoe" below.