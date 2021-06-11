Seth Herzog’s SWEET announces first show since pandemic (Michael Che, Adam Pally, more)

New York is opening back up, shows are starting to happen again, and that includes comedy. Seth Herzog's long-running show SWEET is back and will hold its first edition since the pandemic on Tuesday, June 15 at Chelsea Music Hall which is downstairs in Chelsea Market. Tickets are on sale.

Says Seth, "After 16 months of having to not see people in person, and no indoor comedy, it's time to creep outside, put on some actually non-stretchy pants, and start taking advantage of the summer! I know this year's been hard, some of you barely got through it. Some had breakdowns, others hit bottom so hard-- they actually watched the Friends Reunion. Oy. Regardless, I'm so excited to announce that SWEET is back! Yes, just when you were jonesin' for some outdoor/indoor summer fun and making getting sweaty and silly with some strangers."

Seth has lined up a pretty great lineup for SWEET's return: Michael Che (SNL), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), Rachel Feinstein (Crashing), Jena Friedman (The Daily Show), master impressionist Matt Friend, and more.

SWEET notes that "all attendees must present proof of complete vaccination (at least 14 days after the final vaccine dose) upon entry." More editions of SWEET, which is now monthly at Chelsea Music Hall, will be announced soon. Stay tuned.

In other news, Seth launched podcast The Sweetest Pod during the pandemic which has included guests like Questlove, Jerry O'Connell and more. Listen to an episode below.

