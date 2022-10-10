Sevdaliza releases “Woman Life Freedom” in support of women in Iran

“A woman without freedom is like a flower without soil. With freedom, she blooms. Without it, she withers,” Iranian-Dutch musician Sevdaliza said, explaining the significance of her new song "Woman Life Freedom." The song is an anthem in support of women in Iran amidst ongoing protests. The song's title draws from chants by protestors, and includes samples of speeches by women featuring the phrase as well. It was produced by Sevdaliza and Mucky, and comes with a moving music video with AI visuals. In the video's Youtube description, Sevdaliza writes:

I wrote a song for oppressed women around the world.

I stand proud as an Iranian woman and I am supporting the fight of my sisters who shed their blood, hair, hearts and brains to give us all the hope, that one day, we will be free.

At a young age I became aware of the systematic means of forcing women into obedience through violence and intimidation.

To persuade women that their minds, bodies, and freedom do not belong to them.

Our humanity demands we stand up against the oppression of women. Now. And forever.

We must continue to speak up and fight institutions that condone oppression, violence and murder. We must face the people that deny the dignity and respect for all of us women. We are so tired of being told how to be, what to be.