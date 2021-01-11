Sex Pistols biopic series from ‘Trainspotting’ director Danny Boyle coming to FX

The story of UK punk icons the Sex Pistols will the the subject of a new limited series for FX, reports Deadline. Based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the six-episode series will be directed and produced by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire) and writers Craig Pearce (Moulin Rouge) and Frank Cottrell Boyce (24 Hour Party People).

Playing the Sex Pistols in the series are Anson Boon (1917) as Johnny Rotten, Toby Wallace (The Society, Babyteeth) as Steve Jones, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Paddington 2) as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock. The cast also includes Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan who worked at Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood's Sex Boutique, Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Nancy Spungen, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, and Derry Girls' Dylan Llewellyn as early Pistols member Wally Nightingale. No word on who is playing McLaren or Westwood, or the rest of the cast, yet.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," Danny Boyle said in a statement. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

Production on the series begins March 7. Stay tuned for more details.