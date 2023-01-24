Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten & Sid Vicious are now action figures

Punk icons and Sex Pistols bandmates Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious are the latest additions to San Francisco toy company Super7's series of music ReAction figures. They're out in March and you can preorder Johnny and Sid, or a bundle with both, now.

Cast in their filthy, 1977 prime, both stand 3.75" high: Johnny is decked out in signature torn British Flag shirt and black pants, and comes with a mic stand; Sid is dressed in a leopard-print vest and torn jeans, complete with bass accessory. With these articulated figures, you can reenact such infamous Sex Pistols moments as their appearance on the Billy Grundy talk show, when they gate-crashed the Queen's Silver Jubilee and more.

Check out pictures of both figures below.

You can also pick up Sex Pistols' classic Never Mind the Bullocks and more vinyl and books in the BV shop.

You can also get Super7 ReAction figures of Lemmy, the mascots of Circle Jerks, Social Distortion, Misfits, and Rancid, and lots more in the BV shop.

