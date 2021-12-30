SF Sketchfest postpones 2022 edition due to Omicron surge

The 2022 SF Sketchfest was due to run January 7-23 in venues all over San Francisco, but it has now been postponed due to the outbreak of Omicron cases. Here's the official statement from festival co-founders Cole Stratton, David Owen and Janet Varney:

The safety of our artists, staff and audiences is our number one priority. Over the past week we have had many artists reach out to us to express concern about traveling and performing at a time when the Covid Omicron variant is causing increased positive cases and breakthrough infections around the country. We have also had some artists and staff members test positive for Covid. Faced with multiple artist, show, and flight cancellations, we have made the tough decision to postpone the festival to a later date, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Our goal is to keep as much of the original lineup intact as possible. As always, we are grateful for the continued support and understanding of the comedy fans and community and look forward to rescheduling SF Sketchfest.

No word on new dates yet. Stay tuned. The 2022 edition was to have featured tributes to Cheech & Chong, Laraine Newman, David Allen Grier, plus anniversary tributes to Perfect Strangers, The State spinoff Viva Variety, and more, plus comedians like David Cross, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Eugene Mirman, Janeane Garofalo, Kristen Schaal, Sarah Vowell, and Reggie Watts.