SFV melodeath band Upon Stone share first single for Century Media, touring with Creeping Death

San Fernando Valley melodic death metallers Upon Stone have signed to Century Media, and their first single for the label is "Onyx Through the Heart." Like their 2021 debut EP Where Wild Sorrows Grow and 2022 single "To Seek And Follow The Call Of Lions" (both released on Creator-Destructor), it was recorded and produced with Taylor Young. It follows a tour with Vomit Forth, an appearance at LDB Fest, and shows with Unearth, Misery Index, Gatecreeper, 200 Stab Wounds, Year of the Knife, and more.

The band says, "We’re beyond elated to announce our signing to Century Media. The label’s commitment to releasing music from vital new artists, coupled with their undeniable legacy as the global gold standard for all facets of extreme metal makes this partnership incredibly exciting for us. From Unanimated to Insomnium and Dark Tranquillity, Century Media is the obvious home for Melodic Death Metal in 2023, and we’re honored to be a part of it."

Century Media's Mike Gitter adds, "Upon Stone stands out for reenergizing influences from the early Scandinavian scene with an authenticity and intensity that’s undeniable. They’re bringing back some of modern metal’s most important influences. It’s a sound that’s deep in the label’s history that Upon Stone makes lethal again."

Those '90s melodeath influences (At the Gates, In Flames, etc) definitely come through on "Onyx Through the Heart," and Upon Stone sound way too fresh and energized for this to feel like a rehashed version of that era. It's a ripper, and you can hear it and watch the video below.

Upon Stone are also on tour opening Creeping Death's Boundless Domain tour alongside Enforced and Saintpeeler, including Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on July 16 with locals Extinction AD providing direct support. All dates are listed below.

Get Creeping Death's new album on limited red & black vinyl, and also catch them on the just-announced Dying Fetus/Acacia Strain/Despised Icon tour.

If you haven't heard them already, listen to the band's 2021 EP and 2022 single too:

Upon Stone -- 2023 Tour Dates with Creeping Death and Saintpeeler

JUL 10 MON - Chelsea’s Live, Baton Rouge, LA

JUL 11 TUE - 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA

JUL 12 WED - Radio Room, Greenville, SC*

JUL 13 THU - Canal Club, Richmond, VA*

JUL 14 FRI - Lovedraft's Brewing Co, Mechanicsburg, PA*

JUL 15 SAT - Palladium, Worcester, MA*

JUL 16 SUN - Amityville Music Hall, Amityville, NY*^

JUL 18 TUE - The Loud, Huntington, WV

JUL 19 WED - Eastside Bowl, Nashville, TN

JUL 21 FRI - Tulips FTW, Fort Worth, TX

* - w/ Enforced

^ - w/ Extinction AD