“Shakespeare in the Park” will return this summer

NYC is slowly starting to go back to some degree of normality with the COVID vaccine getting out to more people. Venues can reopen with limited capacity starting April 2 and The Public Theater has just announced that one of the city's great summertime traditions, Shakespeare in the Park, will be back with a production of Merry Wives of Windsor that will run July 6 through August 29 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The adaptation is by Jocelyn Bioh and is directed by Saheem Ali:

Set in South Harlem amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES will be a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality. A New York story about the tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City.

The Public notes: "In partnership with City officials, health and safety experts, and with our theatrical unions, the performance schedule, safety protocols, and free ticket distribution details will be forthcoming over the next several weeks," so stay tuned.