Shakey Graves & Lucius touring together this summer

Shakey Graves and Lucius are opening for The War on Drugs at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summerstage on August 18, with Steve Gunn also on the bill. Leading up to that, they've announced a short run of dates together, including stops in Minneapolis, Kalamazoo, Louisville, Northampton, Burlington, NYC, and Selbyville, DE.

The NYC stop on Shakey Graves / Lucius tour is at Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 15, and tickets for those just-announced shows go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM ET.

Both Shakey Graves and Lucius have lots of other tour dates on their schedules, and all are listed below.

SHAKEY GRAVES - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR 25, 2023 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH with Daniel Nunnelee

APR 26, 2023 The Pageant St Louis, MO with Daniel Nunnelee

APR 27, 2023 The Burl Lexington, KY Sold Out with Daniel Nunnelee

APR 28, 2023 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH with Daniel Nunnelee

APR 30, 2023 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR with Daniel Nunnelee

MAY 2, 2023 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK with Daniel Nunnelee

JUN 3, 2023 The Cathead Distillery Jackson, MS Cathead Jam Festival

JUN 4, 2023 The Hall Little Rock, AR

JUN 5, 2023 The Truman Kansas City, MO

JUN 6, 2023 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK

JUN 8, 2023 - JUN 10, 2023 Fort Desolation Festival Torrey, UT

JUN 10, 2023 Bally's Lake Tahoe Casino Resort Stateline, NV with Katie Pruitt

JUN 11, 2023 Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR with Katie Pruitt

JUN 12, 2023 McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR with Katie Pruitt

JUN 14, 2023 The ELM Bozeman, MT Sold Out with Katie Pruitt

JUN 15, 2023 The ELM Bozeman, MT Sold Out with Katie Pruitt

JUN 16, 2023 Abayance Bay Marina Rexford, MT with Katie Pruitt

JUN 17, 2023 Burlap n Buds Flower Farm Weiser, ID Weiser River Music Festival

JUN 20, 2023 The LAWN at Surf Hotel Buena Vista, CO Sold Out with Neal Francis

JUN 21, 2023 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO with Neal Francis

JUN 22, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO with Neal Francis

JUL 4, 2023 Q2 Stadium Austin, TX Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

JUL 9, 2023 Levitate Music and Arts Festival Marshfield, MA

JUL 11, 2023 The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA

JUL 12, 2023 The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA

JUL 28, 2023 Bauhaus Brew Labs Minneapolis, MN with Lucius

JUL 29, 2023 Bell's Eccentric Cafe - Beer Garden Kalamazoo, MI with Lucius

JUL 30, 2023 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY with Lucius

AUG 2, 2023 Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC

AUG 3, 2023 Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC with Trampled by Turtles

AUG 4, 2023 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC with Trampled by Turtles

AUG 5, 2023 Maymont Park Richmond, VA with Trampled by Turtles

AUG 6, 2023 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

AUG 8, 2023 The Atlantis Washington, DC

AUG 9, 2023 Lincoln Hill Farms Canandaigua, NY

AUG 11, 2023 The Pines Theater at Look Park Northampton, MA with Lucius

AUG 12, 2023 The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT with Lucius

AUG 13, 2023 Guster's On The Ocean Portland, ME

AUG 15, 2023 Pier 17 New York, NY with Lucius

AUG 16, 2023 XL Live Harrisburg, PA

AUG 17, 2023 Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE with Lucius

AUG 18, 2023 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ with The War on Drugs, Lucius, Steve Gunn

OCT 6, 2023 - OCT 8, 2023 Rebels & Renegades Festival Monterey, CA

LUCIUS - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAY 12, 2023 - KILBY BLOCK PARTY - SALT LAKE CITY, UT

MAY 25, 2023 - THE GUILD THEATRE - MENLO PARK, CA - SOLD OUT - SOLD OUT - JOIN WAITLIST - MAY 26, 2023 - BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY - NAPA, CA

MAY 28, 2023 - UPTOWN THEATRE - NAPA, CA

JUN 2, 2023 - RIVERBEND FESTIVAL - CHATTANOOGA, TN

JUN 3, 2023 - RAILBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL - LEXINGTON, KY

JUN 25, 2023 - OUT & ABOUT FESTIVAL - VIENNA, VA

JUL 6, 2023 - SUMMER SUNSET (AT ARROWOOD FARMS) - ACCORD, NY - W/ AL OLENDER (GATES AT 5.30P)

JUL 7, 2023 - LEVITATE MUSIC FESTIVAL - MARSHFIELD, MA

JUL 22, 2023 - FAIRWELL FESTIVAL - BEND, OR

JUL 27, 2023 - OUT OF SPACE FESTIVAL - EVANSTON, IL - W/ DAWES

JUL 28, 2023 - BAUHAUS BREW LABS - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - WITH SHAKEY GRAVES

JUL 29, 2023 - BELL'S ECCENTRIC CAFE - KALAMAZOO, MI - WITH SHAKEY GRAVES

JUL 30, 2023 - OLD FORESTER'S PARISTOWN HALL - LOUISVILLE, KY - WITH SHAKEY GRAVES

AUG 11, 2023 - THE PINES THEATER - NORTHAMPTON, MA - WITH SHAKEY GRAVES

AUG 12, 2023 - THE GREEN AT SHELBURNE MUSEUM - SHELBURNE, VT - WITH SHAKEY GRAVES

AUG 13, 2023 - GUSTER'S ON THE OCEAN - PORTLAND, ME

AUG 15, 2023 - PIER 17 - NEW YORK, NY - WITH SHAKEY GRAVES

AUG 17, 2023 - FREEMAN ARTS PAVILION - SELBYVILLE, DE - W/ SHAKEY GRAVES

AUG 18, 2023 - STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE - ASBURY PARK, NJ - W/ THE WAR ON DRUGS

SEP 29, 2023 - OCT 1, 2023 - MEMPHO FESTIVAL - MEMPHIS, TN

SEP 30, 2023 - OHANA FESTIVAL - DANA POINT, CA

OCT 6, 2023 - RYMAN AUDITORIUM - NASHVILLE, TN - SUPPORTING GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

OCT 7, 2023 - TABERNACLE - ATLANTA, GA - SUPPORTING GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

OCT 8, 2023 - TABERNACLE - ATLANTA, GA - SUPPORTING GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

OCT 10, 2023 - RABBIT RABBIT - ASHEVILLE, NC - SUPPORTING GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

OCT 11, 2023 - THE FIREFLY DISTILLERY - CHARLESTON, SC - SUPPORTING GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

OCT 14, 2023 - FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL - PHILADELPHIA, PA - SUPPORTING GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

MAR 1, 2024 - MAR 8, 2024 - CAYAMO CRUISE - MIAMI, FL