Shaky Knees 2022 lineup (Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, My Morning Jacket, more)

Shaky Knees had moved to October for 2021 because of COVID, but for 2022 they are back to their usual time of year in the spring, on April 29-May 1 at Central Park in Atlanta, GA. Green Day (on Friday), Nine Inch Nails (on Saturday), and My Morning Jacket (on Sunday) headline, and the lineup also includes Billy Idol, Spoon, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Japandroids (performing Celebration Rock), Shannon and the Clams, Faye Webster, Nilufer Yanya, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Mannequin Pussy, and more on Friday.

On Saturday, it's CHVRCHES, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Japanese Breakfast, Gang of Youths, Guided by Voices, Amyl and the Sniffers, Molchat Doma, Chastity Belt, and more, and Sunday features Khruangbin, Death Cab for Cutie, PUP, Destroyer, Angel Du$t, girlpuppy, and more TBA. See the lineup in full below.

Single and three-day tickets go on sale Thursday, 11/11 at 10 AM.

Shaky Knees is the first show Nine Inch Nails have announced since they cancelled all their 2021 dates because of COVID concerns.