Shaky Knees 2023 lineup (The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Mars Volta, Walkmen, more)

Atlanta, GA festival Shaky Knees has announced its 10 year anniversary edition, happening May 5-7, 2023 in Central Park. It's headlined by The Killers (on Friday, 5/5), Muse (on Saturday, 5/6), and The Lumineers (on Sunday, 5/7).

The lineup also features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cypress Hill (performing Black Sunday), Manchester Orchestra, Placebo, Digable Planets (performing Reachin'), Be Your Own Pet (who reunited for their first shows in 14 years earlier this year), Peaches, Illuminati Hotties, and more on Friday; Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, Phantogram, The Front Bottoms, Soccer Mommy, Shame, Heartless Bastards, Sunflower Bean, and more on Saturday; and The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), Father John Misty, Future Islands, The Walkmen (for the first reunion shows they've announced outside NYC), The Black Angels, Pond, OFF!, Water From Your Eyes, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on presale starting Friday, December 2 at 11 AM.