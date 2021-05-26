Shaky Knees moves to October, announces 2021 lineup (The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels)

After cancelling their 2020 edition due to COVID, Atlanta, GA festival Shaky Knees has announced its return this year. It'll move to the fall, on October 22-24 in Central Park, instead of its typical May dates, and one of the planned 2020 headliners, The Strokes, returns for this year on Sunday (10/24). Stevie Nicks and Run the Jewels headline Friday (10/22) and Saturday (10/23) nights, respectively.

The 2021 lineup also features St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, White Reaper, Cults, and more on Friday; Alice Cooper, Portugal. The Man, IDLES, The Hives, Living Colour, Arlo Parks, Mercury Rev, Cloud Nothings, and more on Saturday, and Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, All Them Witches, Tennis, Delta Spirit, black midi, Bartees Strange and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale today (5/26) at 1 PM ET, and with regards to COVID restrictions, their information page reads:

We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Shaky Knees Festival. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Shaky Knees Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

They also write that while they are not requiring vaccinations to attend, they "strongly encourage" them.