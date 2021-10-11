Shallow North Dakota singer-drummer Tony Jacome, RIP

Tony Jacome, singer-drummer of the beloved, influential Canadian sludge metal/noise rock trio Shallow North Dakota, passed away on October 2 at age 45 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Exclaim reports that Tony's wife Cheryl confirmed the news in the Caring For Cancer Community Facebook group, writing, "My kids and I will have a difficult road ahead, our hearts are so totally broken. Never thought at 42 I would be a widow. My husband was my soul mate and best friend, I have no idea how I will do this without him."

Tony's SND bandmate Dan Dunham wrote, "Deeply saddened to share my friend and bandmate Tony Jacome passed last night. Absolutely shattered."

The band's former label Sonic Unyon Records also posted a statement:

Tony Jacome was known to many music fans as the thunderous engine behind local heavies Shallow North Dakota, crushing the kit and giving voice to volcanic fury. Wherever you were in the room, he left a lasting impression. The same was doubly true after the show. Those who were lucky enough to spend any time in his company knew him as a fiercely loyal, kind and loving human being, a teddy bear with an impish sense of humour that could hardly have been more of a contrast with his onstage persona. Tony was a massive part of the Sonic Unyon family and an essential part of the label's evolution. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife and family, the countless musical collaborators he inspired over the decades, and to all those he loved and who loved him.

Mike Bell of Sonic Unyon band Chore wrote, "Our friend and brother, Tony Jacome, passed away last night. He made everyone in his life feel like the greatest. He bought that chore shirt from us at a very early days gig and we basically decided that we’d made it just because of his endorsement. Rest easy. We will all miss u."

Shallow North Dakota were initially around between 1993 and 2005, during which time they released three albums, an EP, and a split with Kittens. They reunited in 2018 to perform at their friend David Montour's 50th birthday party, and then played a run of shows with KEN mode before calling it quits again. After the news of Tony's cancer diagnosis broke, KEN mode and Kowloon Walled City teamed up with the band to release a split featuring SND covers by KEN mode and Kowloon Walled City, as well as the previously unreleased Shallow North Dakota song "Burly Bearded Man" from 2003. Proceeds from that split go to Tony's family, and you can stream it below. Kowloon Walled City's Scott Evans also spoke about Tony on the latest episode of the Metal Matters podcast.

There's also a GoFundMe to help out Cheryl and her children.

Rest in peace, Tony.