Shalom announces debut LP for Saddle Creek, shares “Happenstance”

Maryland-born, South Africa-raised, and Brooklyn-based artist Shalom released her first two singles for Saddle Creek in June, and now she's announced her debut LP for the label, Sublimation, due out March 10. Like the singles, she made the album with producer Ryan Hemsworth, who she previously worked with on his Quarter-Life Crisis project. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The lead single is "Happenstance," which finds Shalom singing lines like "I'm waiting for the day that I can finally walk away from all this bullshit" over a jaunty dance beat. Watch the accompanying video below.

Shalom - Sublimation loading...

SHALOM - SUBLIMATION TRACKLIST

Narcissist

Happenstance

Whole Life

Soccer Mommy

Did It To Myself

Concrete

Nowadays

Train Station

Bodies

Lighter

Mine First

Live Through This

End In Sight