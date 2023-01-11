Shalom announces debut LP for Saddle Creek, shares “Happenstance”
Maryland-born, South Africa-raised, and Brooklyn-based artist Shalom released her first two singles for Saddle Creek in June, and now she's announced her debut LP for the label, Sublimation, due out March 10. Like the singles, she made the album with producer Ryan Hemsworth, who she previously worked with on his Quarter-Life Crisis project. See the cover art and tracklist below.
The lead single is "Happenstance," which finds Shalom singing lines like "I'm waiting for the day that I can finally walk away from all this bullshit" over a jaunty dance beat. Watch the accompanying video below.
SHALOM - SUBLIMATION TRACKLIST
Narcissist
Happenstance
Whole Life
Soccer Mommy
Did It To Myself
Concrete
Nowadays
Train Station
Bodies
Lighter
Mine First
Live Through This
End In Sight