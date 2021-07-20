Shame announce ‘Born in Luton’ EP & 2022 tour, share Austin Brown (Parquet Courts) remix

Shame will release the Born In Luton remix EP this Friday (7/23), which features five new versions of the Drunk Tank Pink song, including remixes by Parquet Courts' Austin Brown, dj dairy (black midi), Pelada, and more. You can check out Austin Brown's Maximum Security mix now. “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one," says Brown of his remix, noting it was "Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2am playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for covid-free club summer.” Listen below.

The band have also announced a 2022 North American tour that kicks off February 7 in Vancouver and includes stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, Montreal, Cambridge, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville, New Orleans and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 4. Tickets for that and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting beforehand.

Born In Luton Remixes

1. Born in Luton - Pelada Remix

2. Born in Luton - dj dairy (black midi) Remix

3. Born in Luton - PVA Remix

4. Born in Luton - Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix

5. Born in Luton - Glows Remix

Shame 2021/2022 Tour Dates

2021

JULY

25 - Latitude Festival, Southwold

AUG

20 - Green Man Festival - Brecon Beacons

21 - Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

22 - Pukkelpop - Kiewit/Hasselt, Belgium

29 - Todays Festival - Turin, Italy

SEPT

03 - Wide Awake Festival, Herne Hill

24 - Festival Détination - Beseançon, France

25 - Levitation - Angers, France

NOV

09 - Tramshed, Cardiff

10 - The Mill, Birmingham

12 - Brixton Electric, London

13 - Brixton Electric, London

15 - Chalk, Brighton

16 - Waterfront, Norwich

17 - Leadmill, Sheffield

19 - Beckett’s Union, Leeds

20 - QMU, Glasgow

21 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle

23 - The Junction, Cambridge

24 - O2 Ritz, Manchester

25 - Hangar 34, Liverpool

26 - SWX, Bristol

2022

FEB

07 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

08 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

09 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

14 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

15 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

18 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX

19 - George’s Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

20 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

25 - Skully’s Music Diner - Columbus, OH

26 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

27 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

MARCH

01 - Theatre Fairmont - Montreal, QC

03 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

04 - Webster Hall - New York, NA

05 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

07 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

08 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

09 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

11 - Exit In - Nashville, TN

12 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

13 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA

30 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

31 - Trix VZW - Antwerpen, Belgium

APRIL

01 - Bataclan - Paris, France

02 - Mascotte - Zurich, Switzerland

04 - Strom - Munich, Germany

05 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

06 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

08 - VEGA - Copenhagen, Denmark

09 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

10 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

12 - Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

13 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 - CBE - Cologne, Germany

MAY

21 - Tomavistas Festival - Madrid, Spain

JUNE

04 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain