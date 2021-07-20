Shame announce ‘Born in Luton’ EP & 2022 tour, share Austin Brown (Parquet Courts) remix
Shame will release the Born In Luton remix EP this Friday (7/23), which features five new versions of the Drunk Tank Pink song, including remixes by Parquet Courts' Austin Brown, dj dairy (black midi), Pelada, and more. You can check out Austin Brown's Maximum Security mix now. “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one," says Brown of his remix, noting it was "Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2am playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for covid-free club summer.” Listen below.
The band have also announced a 2022 North American tour that kicks off February 7 in Vancouver and includes stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, Montreal, Cambridge, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville, New Orleans and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 4. Tickets for that and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting beforehand.
Born In Luton Remixes
1. Born in Luton - Pelada Remix
2. Born in Luton - dj dairy (black midi) Remix
3. Born in Luton - PVA Remix
4. Born in Luton - Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix
5. Born in Luton - Glows Remix
Shame 2021/2022 Tour Dates
2021
JULY
25 - Latitude Festival, Southwold
AUG
20 - Green Man Festival - Brecon Beacons
21 - Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
22 - Pukkelpop - Kiewit/Hasselt, Belgium
29 - Todays Festival - Turin, Italy
SEPT
03 - Wide Awake Festival, Herne Hill
24 - Festival Détination - Beseançon, France
25 - Levitation - Angers, France
NOV
09 - Tramshed, Cardiff
10 - The Mill, Birmingham
12 - Brixton Electric, London
13 - Brixton Electric, London
15 - Chalk, Brighton
16 - Waterfront, Norwich
17 - Leadmill, Sheffield
19 - Beckett’s Union, Leeds
20 - QMU, Glasgow
21 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle
23 - The Junction, Cambridge
24 - O2 Ritz, Manchester
25 - Hangar 34, Liverpool
26 - SWX, Bristol
2022
FEB
07 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
08 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
09 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR
11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
14 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA
15 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ
17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX
18 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX
19 - George’s Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR
20 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS
22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
25 - Skully’s Music Diner - Columbus, OH
26 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH
27 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON
MARCH
01 - Theatre Fairmont - Montreal, QC
03 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA
04 - Webster Hall - New York, NA
05 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA
07 - Black Cat - Washington, DC
08 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC
09 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA
11 - Exit In - Nashville, TN
12 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL
13 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA
30 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 - Trix VZW - Antwerpen, Belgium
APRIL
01 - Bataclan - Paris, France
02 - Mascotte - Zurich, Switzerland
04 - Strom - Munich, Germany
05 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany
06 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany
08 - VEGA - Copenhagen, Denmark
09 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden
10 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
12 - Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
13 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
14 - CBE - Cologne, Germany
MAY
21 - Tomavistas Festival - Madrid, Spain
JUNE
04 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain