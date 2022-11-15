shame announce new album & tour, share “Fingers of Steel”
shame have announced a new album, Food for Worms, which will be out February 24 via Dead Oceans. The album was produced by Flood (U2, Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey) and finds the UK band expanding beyond their post-punk origins. Frontman Charlie Steen calls this "the Lamborghini of shame records."
The band have shared Food for Worms' anthemic opening cut, "Fingers of Steel," as well as its video. “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance," says Steen, tongue in cheek, who is front-and-center for most of the video. "No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.” Watch below.
shame have also announced 2023 tour dates which kick off May 10 in Durham, NC. The NYC show is at Warsaw on May 14 and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM Eastern. All dates are listed below.
The bang wrapped up their tour with Viagra Boys in October.
Food for Worms:
1. Fingers Of Steel
2. Six-Pack
3. Yankees
4. Alibis
5. Adderall
6. Orchid
7. The Fall of Paul
8. Burning By Design
9. Different Person
10. All The People
shame - 2023 Tour Dates
Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca
Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma
Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza
Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra
Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB
Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria
Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater
Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn
Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Check out photos from shame's recent Brooklyn Steel show: