shame announce new album & tour, share “Fingers of Steel”

shame have announced a new album, Food for Worms, which will be out February 24 via Dead Oceans. The album was produced by Flood (U2, Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey) and finds the UK band expanding beyond their post-punk origins. Frontman Charlie Steen calls this "the Lamborghini of shame records."

The band have shared Food for Worms' anthemic opening cut, "Fingers of Steel," as well as its video. “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance," says Steen, tongue in cheek, who is front-and-center for most of the video. "No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.” Watch below.

shame have also announced 2023 tour dates which kick off May 10 in Durham, NC. The NYC show is at Warsaw on May 14 and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM Eastern. All dates are listed below.

The bang wrapped up their tour with Viagra Boys in October.

Food for Worms:

1. Fingers Of Steel

2. Six-Pack

3. Yankees

4. Alibis

5. Adderall

6. Orchid

7. The Fall of Paul

8. Burning By Design

9. Different Person

10. All The People

shame - 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca

Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma

Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza

Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria

Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater

Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn

Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

