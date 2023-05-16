Shame played a wild Irving Plaza show with Been Stellar (pics, setlist, video)

London's Shame are back in North America for a second time in less than a year, this time on a headlining tour with a new album, Food for Worms, under their belts. It was a Monday but the band played NYC's Irving Plaza like was a Saturday night, with frontman Charlie Steen in typical give-it-all performance mode, much of it spent in -- and on top of -- the audience. For final song "Gold Hole," Steen climbed atop the crowd, up to the second floor balcony rail, and plunged again into the teeming mass who carried him back to the stage.

The band played most of the new album -- but somehow not "Yankees" in NYC? -- along with plenty from their other records. Check out Shame's setlist, along with photos by P Squared of the whole night (including openers Been Stellar) and fan-shot video of "Gold Hole," below.

SETLIST: Shame @ Irving Plaza 5/15/2023

Fingers of Steel

Alibis

Alphabet

Concrete

Six Pack

Tasteless

Burning by Design

6/1

Born in Luton

Lampoon

The Fall of Paul

Adderall

Orchid

Water in the Well

One Rizla

Snow Day

Gold Hole