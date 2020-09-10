Shame share first new single in two years, “Alphabet”

UK band Shame are back with "Alphabet," their first new music since their 2018 debut, Songs of Praise. The single was produced by James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco and the striking video was directed by Tegen Williams. "Alphabet is a direct question, to the audience and the performer, on whether any of this will ever be enough to reach satisfaction," says frontman Charlie Steen. "At the time of writing it, I was experiencing a series of surreal dreams where a manic subconscious was bleeding out of me and seeping into the lyrics. All the unsettling and distressing imagery I faced in my sleep have taken on their own form in the video."

Watch that below. No word on whether there is an album announcement on the way. Stay tuned.

--

