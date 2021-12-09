Shame share new single “Baldur’s Gate”

Shame have shared a new single, "Baldur's Gate." Despite the Dungeons & Dragons-y title, it's a holiday song of sorts, but apart from a hint of sleigh bells in the opening moments and a mention of Christmas, you wouldn't really know it. "Baldur's Gate" is definitely a Shame song, though, with sinewy guitars and a dark romantic vibe: "If I could rip off all my skin," Charlie Steen sings in the opening lines, "And parcel it inside a tin, I’d write your name in biro, on the ribbons, like decorations."

"It’s about a period of time in which I’d regularly be trekking up to the streets of Edinburgh to see an ex-partner," says Steen. "These are some of the thoughts I’d have when I’d be leaving Waverley station, en route back to London in the winter nights." Listen to "Baldur's Gate" below.

Shame released Drunk Tank Pink earlier this year and will be in North America starting in early February, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on March 4 (tickets).

SHAME - 2022 TOUR DATES

FEB

07 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

08 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

09 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

14 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

15 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

18 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX

19 - George’s Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

20 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

25 - Skully’s Music Diner - Columbus, OH

26 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

27 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

MARCH

01 - Theatre Fairmont - Montreal, QC

03 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

04 - Webster Hall - New York, NA

05 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

07 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

08 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

09 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

11 - Exit In - Nashville, TN

12 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

13 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA

30 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

31 - Trix VZW - Antwerpen, Belgium

APRIL

01 - Bataclan - Paris, France

02 - Mascotte - Zurich, Switzerland

04 - Strom - Munich, Germany

05 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

06 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

08 - VEGA - Copenhagen, Denmark

09 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

10 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

12 - Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

13 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 - CBE - Cologne, Germany

MAY

21 - Tomavistas Festival - Madrid, Spain

JUNE

04 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain