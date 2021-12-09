Shame share new single “Baldur’s Gate”
Shame have shared a new single, "Baldur's Gate." Despite the Dungeons & Dragons-y title, it's a holiday song of sorts, but apart from a hint of sleigh bells in the opening moments and a mention of Christmas, you wouldn't really know it. "Baldur's Gate" is definitely a Shame song, though, with sinewy guitars and a dark romantic vibe: "If I could rip off all my skin," Charlie Steen sings in the opening lines, "And parcel it inside a tin, I’d write your name in biro, on the ribbons, like decorations."
"It’s about a period of time in which I’d regularly be trekking up to the streets of Edinburgh to see an ex-partner," says Steen. "These are some of the thoughts I’d have when I’d be leaving Waverley station, en route back to London in the winter nights." Listen to "Baldur's Gate" below.
Shame released Drunk Tank Pink earlier this year and will be in North America starting in early February, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on March 4 (tickets).
SHAME - 2022 TOUR DATES
FEB
07 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
08 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
09 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR
11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
14 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA
15 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ
17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX
18 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX
19 - George’s Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR
20 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS
22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
25 - Skully’s Music Diner - Columbus, OH
26 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH
27 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON
MARCH
01 - Theatre Fairmont - Montreal, QC
03 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA
04 - Webster Hall - New York, NA
05 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA
07 - Black Cat - Washington, DC
08 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC
09 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA
11 - Exit In - Nashville, TN
12 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL
13 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA
30 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 - Trix VZW - Antwerpen, Belgium
APRIL
01 - Bataclan - Paris, France
02 - Mascotte - Zurich, Switzerland
04 - Strom - Munich, Germany
05 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany
06 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany
08 - VEGA - Copenhagen, Denmark
09 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden
10 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
12 - Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
13 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
14 - CBE - Cologne, Germany
MAY
21 - Tomavistas Festival - Madrid, Spain
JUNE
04 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain