Shame share new single “Snow Day,” streaming album release show

UK band Shame have shared "Snow Day," the third single they've released in anticipation of their upcoming record, Drunk Tank Pink, due out January 15 via Dead Oceans.

Described as a single they've been excited to release since they wrote it, "Snow Day" features masterful drumming from Charlie Forbes, sultry slick vocals from Charlie Steen, and a breakdown worthy of praise (pun intended). "I WARNED YOU IT WAS A FAT ONE," the band tweeted shortly after its debut.

In a press release, Steen noted that the song serves a "the pivotal moment" of their upcoming record in presenting themes regarding "the subconscious and dreams." "[It’s] a song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself," he continued.

In addition to the single's release, the band also released an accompanying lyric video, set against footage from their time in Scotland, writing their record, as captured by Starkie Reay. Watch it below.

Additionally, Shame are slated to perform via livestream from the Rough Trade East stage. The stream, beginning at 8 PM EST on January 14, comes just ahead of the January 15 release of their sophomore record, and you can expect to hear them play their new material. Tickets are on sale now.