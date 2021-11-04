Shame share new single “This Side of the Sun”

Shame are back with a new single -- the slashing, melodic "This Side of the Sun" -- that's their first new music since releasing Drunk Tank Pink back in January. “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio," say the band. "It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.” You can watch the video below.

Drunk Tank Pink came out while the world was still in lockdown, but Shame are finally gearing up to promote it on the road. They'll be in North America starting in early February and will hit NYC on March 4 at Webster Hall with They Hate Change (tickets). All dates are listed below.

SHAME - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

NOV

09 - Tramshed, Cardiff

10 - The Mill, Birmingham

12 - Brixton Electric, London

13 - Brixton Electric, London

15 - Chalk, Brighton

16 - Waterfront, Norwich

17 - Leadmill, Sheffield

19 - Beckett’s Union, Leeds

20 - QMU, Glasgow

21 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle

23 - The Junction, Cambridge

24 - O2 Ritz, Manchester

25 - Hangar 34, Liverpool

26 - SWX, Bristol

2022

FEB

07 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

08 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

09 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

14 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

15 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

18 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX

19 - George’s Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

20 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

23 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

25 - Skully’s Music Diner - Columbus, OH

26 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

27 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

MARCH

01 - Theatre Fairmont - Montreal, QC

03 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

04 - Webster Hall - New York, NA

05 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

07 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

08 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

09 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

11 - Exit In - Nashville, TN

12 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

13 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA