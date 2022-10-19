Shame & Viagra Boys played Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlists)

Viagra Boys and Shame's co-headlining tour hit NYC on Tuesday night (10/18) for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel. Photos by P Squared, including both bands' setlists, are in this post.

The tour has the two groups alternating who plays in what order, and Tuesday Shame played last. The crowd was clearly there for Viagra Boys, though, and while the venues have gotten bigger since their last visit, they were their usual wild, debauched selves, with frontman Sebastian Murphy bringing his "no shoes, no shirt, no problem" attitude, knocking back drinks and taking the party into the crowd.

Shame have become an even better live band since their last visit, and Charlie Steen has turned into a magnetic frontman who spends a considerable amount of time in, and on top of, the crowd. The band played a few new songs and Charlie told the crowd that they'd "be back soon with a brand new album." Stay tuned for news on that.

Check out more pics from Tuesday's Brooklyn Steel show.