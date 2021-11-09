Shamir announces new LP ‘Heterosexuality,’ touring w/ Courtney Barnett (watch “Cisgender” video)

Shamir has announced a new album, Heterosexuality. It's the follow-up to his 2020 self-titled album and it's due out February 11. Strange Ranger's Hollow Comet produced it, and about it, Shamir says, "I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis."

The first single from Heterosexuality was the glitchy, industrial-leaning "Gay Agenda," and now Shamir has shared a second track, "Cisgender," and an accompanying video directed by Jenny He. It's an intense song with a soaring vocal performance from Shamir, and you can watch the video below.

Shamir has some 2022 tour dates lined up supporting Courtney Barnett. See all dates below.

SHAMIR: 2022 TOUR WITH COURTNEY BARNETT

1/31: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

2/2: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

2/3: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

2/8: Boson, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre

2/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

2/11: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

2/12: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall