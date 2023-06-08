Shamir announces new LP, shares “Oversized Sweater”

Shamir has announced his ninth album, Homo Anxietatem. It follows last year's Heterosexuality and it's due out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars, his first for the label. It was recorded and produced by Hoost (Justin Tailor), and you can see the tracklist below.

The lead single is "Oversized Sweater," a straight-ahead folk-pop song that's a departure from his heavier Heterosexuality material. "The first quarter of 2020 before lockdown I felt a lot of anxiety," Shamir says, "I was fresh out the psych ward and had quit smoking weed and cigarettes cold turkey. I spent the first couple months of 2020 knitting this huge baby blue sweater. It's basically a wearable security blanket that I used to channel all my anxiety into. I wear it all the time, but most notably in the video for my song ‘Diet.’" Watch the video below.

SHAMIR - HOMO ANXIETATEM TRACKLIST

1. Oversized Sweater

2. Wandering Through

3. Our Song

4. Appetizer

5. Calloused

6. Crime

7. The Beginning

8. Without You

9. Obsession

10. Words

11. The Devil Said The Blues Is All I'll Know