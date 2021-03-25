Shamir covers Sharon Van Etten’s “DsharpG” (listen)

Sharon Van Etten is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album epic with epic Ten, which pairs a reissue of the original LP with an an album of covers of its songs. So far we've heard Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner)'s version of "A Crime," IDLES' take on "Peace Signs," and Lucinda Williams' version of "Save Yourself." Today, Shamir's cover of "DsharpG" is out, and you can stream it below. It's a gorgeous version of the song, and Shamir's vocals truly soar.

Sharon also shared a video of herself harmonizing along to Shamir's cover; watch that below, as well. "I was drawn to Shamir’s music by the immediate authenticity & originality of his voice and instrumentation choices," she writes. "It felt simultaneously throwback and very here & now. So many genres melting into one another, I couldn’t peg it and I loved every minute of the wild ride. Not to mention his vocal range is from another universe and his arrangements are dark and stormy. Self admittedly, I have a hard time keeping up with 'music today' because they all blend into each other and sound so homogenized I can’t tell one from another (even if I like it...). But, Shamir's music is truly original and a force to be reckoned with in his reimagining of a time where I grew up fondly, angsty & dreaming..."