Shannen Moser announces new album ‘The Sun Still Seems To Move,’ shares “Paint By Number”

Philly artist Shannen Moser has announced that their third studio album--their first release in four years--is on the way. The Sun Still Seems To Move arrives September 30 via Lame-O Records (pre-order). While the album began as a simple guitar-and-vocals piece, it evolved into a rich sonic landscape following a sudden loss in Shannen's life. Arrangements include banjo, saxophone, cello, lap steel, woodwinds, and synths. It features contributions by co-producer Alex Melendez, Tyler Bussey, Julia Peters, Maxwell Stern, Tyler Carmody, Mark Nestman, Eric Muth, and Josh Marre. Of the sound and creative process, Shannen says:

At a certain point I was like, let’s just go for it. Let’s just really lean into the sadness of the world. I really wanted to make a thing that I had never made before, because I was feeling a way that I had never felt before... Being able to have a space with my friends and make a record where I was allowed to fully make this art in the face of that pain was really, really beautiful. The hands that have touched this record are really special.

Along with the album announcement comes the release of lead single and album opener "Paint By Number," a pensive, country-tinged track that puts on full display the wide range of instrumentation featured on The Sun Still Seems To Move. Lyrically, Shannen explains:

I wrote this song at a time when days truly just felt like the days were bleeding into one another. I had been experiencing a lot of change in my life and the dichotomy of monotony and chaos at the same time was really confusing - things felt slow and in that I found a lot of comfort despite the sadness and uncertainty. “‘A series of quiet moments makes forever’ you reply” - Leaning into the stillness of those kinds of feelings can be extremely humbling. This song is really an attempt at gratitude for the loved ones in my life and the experience of being able to quiet the darkness for one another.

Watch the music video for "Paint By Number," and check out the tracklist and album art for The Sun Still Seems To Move below.

Shannen Moser The Sun Still Seems To Move

The Sun Still Seems To Move tracklist:

1) Paint By Number

2) Oh My God

3) Dendrochronology

4) Two Eyes

5) Ben

6) The Sun Still Seems To Move

7) The Bell

8) Foul Ball

9) Liminal

10) Tranquilized

11) Forever