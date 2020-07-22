Shannon and the Clams, Cassie Ramone, Colleen Green & more react to Burger Records shutdown

After saying they'd make structural changes in the label following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming against multiple associated bands and employees, Burger Records has now shut down entirely. Other bands who released music through Burger have now taken to social media to share their reactions, including Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams, Cassie Ramone of Vivian Girls, La Luz, King Tuff, Olden Yolk (Shane Butler of Quilt), The Garden, Las Rosas, White Mystery, Colleen Green, Peach Kelli Pop, Death Valley Girls, Kim and the Created, The Aquadolls, Surfbort, and Bleached. Read messages from them below.

Nobunny has also released a new statement, writing, "I fucked up bad...Nobunny is over."

Previously: The Growlers responded to allegations of sexual misconduct, keyboardist Adam Walcott Smith left the band, SWMRS' Joey Armstrong (son of Billie Joe) responded following allegations of abuse from The Regrettes' Lydia Night, and Cherry Glazerr's Clem Creevy accused her ex-bandmate & Buttertones bassist of statutory rape.