Shannon Lay announces covers album, shares rendition of Elliott Smith’s “Angeles”

Shannon Lay has announced a new collection of covers, Covers Vol. 1, due out on April 14 via Sub Pop (pre-order). “I absolutely love doing covers. It’s such a joy to offer my perspective on songs I admire and spread the word about amazing artists. Covers Vol. 1 is the first in a series of cover records celebrating my obsession with shannonizing songs,” she says.

Covers Vol. 1 features renditions of songs by Nick Drake, Arthur Russell, Sibylle Baier, Vashti Bunyan, Ty Segall, and more, and kicks off with the release of her taken on Elliott Smith's "Angeles." “If I had a nickel for every minute I’ve spent listening to Elliott Smith I’d be a very rich woman,” Shannon says. “His intricate thoughtfulness always fills me up. 'Angeles' was one of those songs I was always quite intimidated to learn but upon finally trying it came together so naturally. Then Debbie Neigher topped things off with an amazing piano outro. I love feeling Elliott's spirit embedded in the musical scene at large. Anywhere notes are played he lives on.” Listen to "Angeles" and check out the tracklist for Covers Vol. 1 below.

Shannon has also announced she'll be opening for Whitney on tour in March. She heads to the UK and Europe in April. All dates below.

Covers Vol. 1 Tracklisting

Angeles (Elliott Smith)

From the Morning (Nick Drake)

Blues Run the Game (Jackson C. Frank)

Close My Eyes (Arthur Russell)

The Keepers (Ty Segall)

I Lost Something in the Hills (Sibylle Baier)

Glow Worms (Vashti Bunyan)

I’m Set Free (The Velvet Underground)

I Am Slow (OCS)

Shannon Lay -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mon. Mar. 20 - Denver, CO - - Bluebird Theatre ^

Tue. Mar. 21 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre ^

Wed. Mar. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ^

Sat. Mar. 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile ^

Sun. Mar. 26 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater ^

Mon. Mar. 28 -San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^

Tue. Mar. 29 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theater ^

Wed. Mar. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent ^

Sat. Apr. 15 - Toulon, FR - Faveurs de Printemps

Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

Wed. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK - The Cube

Thu. Apr. 20 - London, UK - Kings Place

Fri. Apr. 21 - Cambridge, UK - Sound & Vision Festival

Sun. Apr. 23 - Haarlem, NL - Roots of Heaven Festival

Wed. Apr. 26 - Dublin, IE - Cobblestone

^ w/ Whitney