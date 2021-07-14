Shannon Lay announces new album ‘Geist’ & tour dates, shares 2 new songs

Shannon Lay has announced a new album, Geist, which will be out October 8 via Sub Pop. She recorded the basic tracks at Jarvis Taveniere of Woods' studio, and then sent those tracks to Ben Boye (Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall) in Los Angeles and Devin Hoff (Sharon Van Etten, Cibo Matto) in New York for further production, and the album also features Ty Segall, Sofia Arreguin (Wand), and Aaron Otheim (Heatwarmer, Mega Bog).

The album includes recent single "Rare to Wake," and she's just shared two new tracks: the near a cappella "Awaken, Alow" and the pretty, verdant title track, along with a video for both that was filmed at Zebulon in L.A. Says Shannon:

“Awaken and Allow” is a prayer and a promise. A quiet moment to reflect on transformation and what it means to me. California represents my comfort zone and in this song, I am urging myself and everyone listening to move out of their comfort zone in order to push ourselves to grow and evolve. We are all in a constant state of change and the way we can learn to move and flow with that change completely elevates our experience with it. The most amazing thing we can do for ourselves is recognize where and how we are standing in our own way and move aside. "Awaken and Allow" your greatness to emerge. "Geist" is a testament to the power we all have within. We are so much more amazing than we know ourselves to be. With this video, I really wanted to acknowledge some of the incredible people who make shows possible. We filmed at Zebulon in Los Angeles; a venue that has brought so much to the community here and I am so happy they have survived this uncertain time. There is so much going on behind the scenes to create the amazing memories we all have of live music and every part of that took a hit with the pandemic. With all we have been through it has been awe-inspiring to see the strength of the human spirit. Let us move forward with kindness and love toward ourselves and others. Let us see the beauty and wonder in the lives we get to live and appreciate every moment of it.

Watch the video below.

Shannon also has a few live dates lined up for October, including a living room show in Long Beach, the Huichica Festival in Sonoma, and two NYC shows: TV Eye on 10/19 with Dark Tea and Leya, and Mercury Lounge on 10/20 with John Andrews & The Yawns. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Rare to Wake

2. A Thread to Find

3. Sure

4. Shores

5. Awaken and Allow

6. Geist

7. Untitled

8. Late Night

9. Times Arrow

10. July

SHANNON LAY - 2021 TOUR DATES

Fri. Oct 8 - Long Beach, CA - Living Room Show

Thurs. Oct 15 - Sonoma, CA - HUICHICA Festival

Fri. Oct 16 - Sonoma, CA - HUICHICA Festival

Tue. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

Wed. Oct. 20 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge