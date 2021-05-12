Shannon & The Clams announce ‘Year of the Spider,’ share “Midnight Wine”

Shannon and the Clams will release their sixth album, Year of the Spider, on August 6 via Easy Eye Sound (the label run by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach). They recorded at Easy Eye Sound studios in Nashville, finishing it right before the devastating tornado hit the city in early 2000, which was right before the pandemic hit. The album also features guitarist Cody Blanchard singing lead on half the tracks.

The first single is "Midnight Wine," a stomper that deals with some heavy subject matter. "When I wrote this song, I was thinking of friends I've had that have died from drug addiction and that feeling of desperation that drives you to seek shelter from reality in drugs," Cody told Rolling Stone. "I've watched so many artists and outsiders around me struggle and flounder in this way. They die when they can't find community or peace. It's heartbreaking." Cody also made the song's animated video which you can watch below.

Year Of The Spider Track Listing

1. Do I Wanna Stay (04:28)

2. All Of My Cryin’ (02:29)

3. Midnight Wine (03:18)

4. I Need You Bad (03:03)

5. Year Of The Spider (02:30)

6. In The Hills, In The Pines (02:34)

7. Godstone (02:30)

8. Snakes Crawl (03:17)

9. Mary, Don’t Go (02:53)

10. Leaves Fall Again (02:39)

11. Flowers Will Return (03:21)

12. Crawl (02:19)

13. Vanishing (03:06)