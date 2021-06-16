Shannon & The Clams share “Year of the Spider” from new LP, announce tour

Shannon and The Clams will release a new Dan Auerbach-produced album, Year of the Spider, on August 6 via Easy Eye Sound, and they've just shared the title track. "'Year of the Spider' is essentially the summation of my 2019 and 2020," says Shannon. "I was being stalked by a peeping tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.” You can watch the video for "Year of the Spider," which was directed by Loren Risker, below.

The band have also announced a fall tour that begins in Tucson on September 30 and from there hits Los Angeles, DC, NYC, Hamden, Boston, Philly, Cleveland, Chicago, Louisville, and Nashville. They've also got shows in Seattle and Portland before the tour starts, and there's also a short run of West Coast dates in January, hitting San Francisco, Visalia, Solana Beach and Las Vegas. All dates are listed below.

The Los Angeles show is at the Belasco Theatre on October 1 and the NYC show is at Webster Hall on October 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local time.

Shannon & The Clams - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri-Sep-03 Seattle, WA The Neptune Theatre

Sat-Sep-04 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Thu-Sep-30 Tucson, AZ Club Congress Plaza

Fri-Oct-01 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

Tue-Oct-19 Washington, DC Black Cat

Wed-Oct-20 New York, NY Webster Hall

Thu-Oct-21 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

Fri-Oct-22 Boston, MA Royale

Sat-Oct-23 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sun-Oct-24 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Tue-Oct-26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Wed-Oct-27 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

Thu-Oct-28 Nashville, TN Basement East

Fri-Jan-07 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Sat-Jan-08 Visalia, CA The Cellar Door

Sun-Jan-09 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Tue-Jan-11 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar