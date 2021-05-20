Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen collaborate on the glorious “Like I Used To” (watch video)

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen began tweeting at each other on Monday afternoon (5/17), teasing something called "Like I Used To." Today they've revealed that it is, in fact, a new collaborative song, produced by John Congleton and featuring Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs, Zac Rae of Death Cab For Cutie, and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes as the backing band. It's a gorgeous, glorious, soaring track with heart-rending harmonies and a touch of country flavor. Sharon and Angel sound as incredible together as you'd expect, and you can watch the video below.

"Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring," Sharon says." We highway high-fived many times along the way... I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on."

"I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on," Angel says. "The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart."

