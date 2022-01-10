Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker announce joint tour

We've already heard one glorious collaborative single from Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, last year's "Like I Used To," and on Friday the pair teased that they had something in the works for today (1/10), this time featuring Julien Baker, too. They've now announced a co-headlining tour together, "The Wild Hearts Tour," happening throughout North America in July and August. Brooklyn-via-Rochester singer/producer Spencer. will support all shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show, which ends the tour, is on August 21 at SummerStage in Central Park, and tickets to that, and all shows, go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM local time.

"I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer., Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten," Angel Olsen says. "It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp-a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates."

"Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night," Julien says. "I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance."

"Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment," Sharon says. "We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer.. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America."

SHARON VAN ETTEN, ANGEL OLSEN & JULIEN BAKER: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

* = with Spencer.