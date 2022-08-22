Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker closed out tour w/ Central Park shows (pics, video, setlists)
After releasing an amazing single together, "Like I Used To," last year, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen joined forced once again, and added Julien Baker into the mix, for a joint tour this summer. The "Wild Hearts Tour" wrapped up over the weekend with a pair of NYC shows at SummerStage in Central Park on Saturday and Sunday (8/20 and 8/21). After a short opening set from Ahtna Athabascan and Iñupiaq songwriter Quinn Christopherson, Julien, Sharon and Angel each took the stage for sets of their own, with Sharon and Angel switching off on closing out the nights (Angel played last on Saturday, and Sharon on Sunday). While each set was perhaps slightly shorter than it might otherwise have been had they been headlining their own shows, it was a dream lineup from beginning to end and made for an incredible summer evening under the stars.
Sharon, Angel, and Julien each kept their setlist mostly the same from night to night, with each focusing on their most recent album -- this year's We've Been Going About This All Wrong and Big Time, two of our favorite albums of the year so far, for Sharon and Angel, respectively, and 2021's Little Oblivions for Julien. Each also took time out of their set to say how much they'd enjoyed touring together, and to thank their bands and crew.
It was a genuine love-fest, and the good vibes crescendoed for the finale. On night one, Sharon and Angel performed "Like I Used To" together, and Julien came out to join them on a cover of Harry Nilsson's "Without You." For night two, they didn't have time for the cover, but Julien joined Sharon and Angel on guitar for "Like I Used To" to close out the evening, and the tour itself.
See pictures from night two below (and a few from night one), along with Sharon, Angel, and Julien's setlists, and fan-taken video, from both nights.
SETLIST: SHARON VAN ETTEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/21/2022
Headspace
Comeback Kid
Anything
Come Back
No One's Easy to Love
Tarifa
Born
Hands
Every Time the Sun Comes Up
Mistakes
Seventeen
Encore:
Darkish
Like I Used To (with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker)
SETLIST: SHARON VAN ETTEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/20/2022
Headspace
Comeback Kid
Anything
Come Back
I'll Try
All I Can
Born
Darkish
Every Time the Sun Comes Up
Far Away
Mistakes
Seventeen
SETLIST: ANGEL OLSEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/21/2022
Dream Thing
Big Time
Ghost On
Right Now
Shut Up Kiss Me
All Mirrors
Go Home
All The Good Times
SETLIST: ANGEL OLSEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/20/2022
Dream Thing
Big Time
Ghost On
Right Now
All Mirrors
Lark
Go Home
All The Good Times
Chance
Encore:
Like I Used To (with Sharon Van Etten)
Without You (Harry Nilsson cover) (with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker)
SETLIST: JULIEN BAKER @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/21/2022
Sprained Ankle
Bloodshot
Tokyo
Favor
Relative Fiction
Heatwave
Ringside
Faith Healer
Everybody Does
Hardline
Ziptie
SETLIST: JULIEN BAKER @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/20/2022
Sprained Ankle
Bloodshot
Tokyo
Favor
Relative Fiction
Red Door
Heatwave
Ringside
Hardline
Ziptie