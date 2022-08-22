Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker closed out tour w/ Central Park shows (pics, video, setlists)

After releasing an amazing single together, "Like I Used To," last year, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen joined forced once again, and added Julien Baker into the mix, for a joint tour this summer. The "Wild Hearts Tour" wrapped up over the weekend with a pair of NYC shows at SummerStage in Central Park on Saturday and Sunday (8/20 and 8/21). After a short opening set from Ahtna Athabascan and Iñupiaq songwriter Quinn Christopherson, Julien, Sharon and Angel each took the stage for sets of their own, with Sharon and Angel switching off on closing out the nights (Angel played last on Saturday, and Sharon on Sunday). While each set was perhaps slightly shorter than it might otherwise have been had they been headlining their own shows, it was a dream lineup from beginning to end and made for an incredible summer evening under the stars.

Sharon, Angel, and Julien each kept their setlist mostly the same from night to night, with each focusing on their most recent album -- this year's We've Been Going About This All Wrong and Big Time, two of our favorite albums of the year so far, for Sharon and Angel, respectively, and 2021's Little Oblivions for Julien. Each also took time out of their set to say how much they'd enjoyed touring together, and to thank their bands and crew.

It was a genuine love-fest, and the good vibes crescendoed for the finale. On night one, Sharon and Angel performed "Like I Used To" together, and Julien came out to join them on a cover of Harry Nilsson's "Without You." For night two, they didn't have time for the cover, but Julien joined Sharon and Angel on guitar for "Like I Used To" to close out the evening, and the tour itself.

See pictures from night two below (and a few from night one), along with Sharon, Angel, and Julien's setlists, and fan-taken video, from both nights.

Shop for Sharon, Angel, and Julien's records on vinyl in the BV store.

SETLIST: SHARON VAN ETTEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/21/2022

Headspace

Comeback Kid

Anything

Come Back

No One's Easy to Love

Tarifa

Born

Hands

Every Time the Sun Comes Up

Mistakes

Seventeen

Encore:

Darkish

Like I Used To (with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker)

SETLIST: SHARON VAN ETTEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/20/2022

Headspace

Comeback Kid

Anything

Come Back

I'll Try

All I Can

Born

Darkish

Every Time the Sun Comes Up

Far Away

Mistakes

Seventeen

SETLIST: ANGEL OLSEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/21/2022

Dream Thing

Big Time

Ghost On

Right Now

Shut Up Kiss Me

All Mirrors

Go Home

All The Good Times

SETLIST: ANGEL OLSEN @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/20/2022

Dream Thing

Big Time

Ghost On

Right Now

All Mirrors

Lark

Go Home

All The Good Times

Chance

Encore:

Like I Used To (with Sharon Van Etten)

Without You (Harry Nilsson cover) (with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker)

SETLIST: JULIEN BAKER @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/21/2022

Sprained Ankle

Bloodshot

Tokyo

Favor

Relative Fiction

Heatwave

Ringside

Faith Healer

Everybody Does

Hardline

Ziptie

SETLIST: JULIEN BAKER @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK, 8/20/2022

Sprained Ankle

Bloodshot

Tokyo

Favor

Relative Fiction

Red Door

Heatwave

Ringside

Hardline

Ziptie