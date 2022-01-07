Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker teasing something

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen released a glorious collaborative song, "Like I Used To," back in May, following it in September with a cover of The Velvet Underground & Nico's "Femme Fatale." Ever since we heard "Like I Used To" we've been wondering (and hoping) if the pair had made any more music together, and it looks like now we have our answer, only this time, it seems Julien Baker is involved, too! All three artists posted a picture of themselves together on their Instagram accounts on Friday (1/7), with captions reading, simply, "Monday." We're looking forward to finding out what they are teasing this time; stay tuned.

