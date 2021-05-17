Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen teasing something

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen appear to have something up their sleeves. They began tweeting at each other on Monday afternoon (5/17), Sharon starting the conversation with, "Hey @AngelOlsen want to hang this week?," and Angel responding with "What day and when? I’ve missed seeing my friends...Like I Used To..."

"Thursday morning," Sharon responded. "Let's light one up.... Like I Used To."

Could it be a collaborative song, album, tour, or something else entirely? Your guess is as good as ours; stay tuned for updates.

Sharon recently released her livestream, epic Ten: Live from Zebulon as a live album, and she appears on the second edition of Jagjaguwar's 25th anniversary series, The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble's reimagining of Richard Youngs' 1998 album Sapphie.

Angel, meanwhile, has a few upcoming festival performances coming up, including at Pitchfork Festival and Outside Lands, and she recently released a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, with 2019's All Mirrors, 2020's Whole New Mess, and a bonus disc.

